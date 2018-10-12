A man was shot at in a flower market in Mumbai’s Dadar locality on Friday, PTI reported. The victim succumbed to his injuries later in the hospital, the police said. The shooter, however, managed to escape from the scene.

The incident took place on Senapati Bapat Road. Manoj Mourya, 35, was shot at from behind by an unidentified person. Mourya was taken to KEM Hospital in Parel. The police is investigating the closed circuit television footage from the street.

A case of murder has been registered, the police said.

More details are awaited.