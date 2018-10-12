The Congress in Mizoram on Thursday announced 36 candidates for the Assembly elections slated for November 28, Morung Express reported. The state’s ruling party said it will contest all 40 seats in the state and will declare the remaining four names after consulting with the autonomous district councils.

The party said the new faces were part of a conscious plan. “We are focusing on very young candidates this time,” Youth Congress President Lalmalsawma said, according to The India Express. “There are four candidates below the age of 40 and the majority are below 50. This is a conscious decision – the sitting MLAs have decided to give way to the younger lot.”

Among the incumbents who have been dropped from the list are R Romawia from Aizawl North-I, former Labour minister Lalrinmawia Ralte from Hachhek and Deputy Speaker Lalrinawma from Aizawl East-I.

Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla will contest from two constituencies of Serchhip and Champai South. The party has announced 12 new names in its first list of candidates. Thanhawla will contest for a third consecutive term after he was voted to power twice in Serchhip.

On October 6, the Election Commission of India announced the Assembly election dates for Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. The counting for the five states will be held simultaneously on December 11.