The Ministry of Women and Child Development on Friday said that it will set up a committee to look into matters arising from the #MeToo campaign, in which women have taken to social media to disclose cases of sexual misconduct.

The committee will comprise senior members from the judiciary and the legal fraternity, and will look into the framework in place to handle complaints of harassment at work, the ministry said in a tweet.

Union minister Maneka Gandhi said that cases of sexual harassment at work must be “dealt with a policy of zero tolerance”. “I believe in the pain and trauma behind every single complaint,” she said. The committee will also look at some of the complaints, if necessary, and will advise Gandhi’s ministry on how to strengthen them, PTI quoted her as saying.

On Monday, Gandhi had said she was glad that women were coming forward with complaints, while she asked the law ministry to remove a time limit on reporting child sexual abuse.

Since October 5, dozens of women have gone public with allegations of sexual harassment, including against eminent names in the media, film and music industry, and minister MJ Akbar as well. Some of those accused have stepped down from positions at work, including former Hindustan Times editor Prashant Jha. The movement has drawn plenty of support, but criticism as well.