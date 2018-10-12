Pakistan President Arif Alvi on Thursday ordered the removal of a Islamabad High Court judge for accusing spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence of interfering in judicial proceedings to influence the general elections in July, Dawn reported. Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui told the national daily that the reason cited for his dismissal was “not unexpected”.

The president’s decision was based on a recommendation of the Supreme Judicial Council, which found him guilty of misconduct. “The ISI is fully involved in trying to manipulate the judicial proceedings,” Dawn quoted Siddiqui as saying on July 21, four days before the parliamentary elections in which Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party secured victory.

On Thursday, Siddiqui said he would issue a public statement soon. “When nothing came out of a baseless reference started in the name of alleged refurbishment of [my] official residence about three years ago despite full effort, my address to a bar association, every word of which was based on truth, was used as the justification [to dismiss me],” Siddiqui said. “I am completely satisfied with the requisites of my conscience, my nation and my rank.”

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who was ousted from office last year by the Supreme Court because of a corruption case, has accused the country’s military of influencing the judiciary in order to thwart his party in the election and help Khan, Reuters reported. Both the prime minister and the military have dismissed the allegations.