Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on Friday said his party Makkal Needhi Maiam would be willing to form an alliance with the Congress for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections if the Rahul Gandhi-led party severed its ties with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Thanthi TV reported. Haasan had met Gandhi and former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi in June to discuss the political scenario in Tamil Nadu.

Haasan has been a critic of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led Tamil Nadu government. “If the DMK-Congress alliance breaks, I would be ready to join hands with Congress in the 2019 elections,” Haasan told the local channel. “I need to have a word with the Congress to make sure our alliance would benefit the people of Tamil Nadu.”

“MNM [Makkal Needhi Maiam] aims to fight corruption. I won’t join hands with any party which is tainted,” Kamal added, according to The Indian Express. “Both DMK and AIADMK have been corrupt. We will work hard to dethrone both these parties from Tamil Nadu.”

Haasan had launched his party in February. In September 2017, Haasan had told The Quint that there was no existing political party that could provide him a platform for his reformatory ideology. “I don’t think my goals in politics can match the ideology of any political party,” he had said.