At least 12 people were killed and 32 injured in a bomb blast during an election campaign rally in Afghanistan’s Takhar province on Saturday, Tolo News reported. Officials said a motorcycle bomb was detonated to target candidate Nazifa Beg’s rally in Rustaq.

Two security force personnel are among those who were killed in the explosion.

This is the third attack that has targeted an election-related activity in October, the news channel said. Parliamentary elections are scheduled to be held on October 20.

On Tuesday, an attack on a campaign office claimed the lives of eight people, including election candidate Saleh Mohammad Achakzai.