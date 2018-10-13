The wife and son of Additional Sessions Judge Krishan Kant Sharma were shot at by his personal security officer in Gurugram on Saturday afternoon. The incident occurred outside Arcadia market in Sector 49, ANI reported.

The police arrested the accused, identified as Mahipal, who has been in charge of the judge’s security for the last two years, NDTV reported. The police are interrogating him to ascertain the motive for the crime.

East Gurugram Deputy Commissioner of Police Sulochana Kumari said the judge’s wife and son are being treated at a local hospital and that the son is in a critical condition. A forensic team is at the scene of the crime, according to ANI.

The accused reportedly first shot the wife and then the son in front of several witnesses before attempting to drag the judge’s son into a car. After struggling for a while, he left the victim on the road and fled.

An officer in charge of the Sadar Police Station attempted to stop him but failed. The accused was later stopped by other police personnel and arrested.