The Janadhipathiya Rashtriya Sabha, a Kerala-based political party led by Adivasi leader CK Janu, on Sunday quit the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance, Mathrubhumi reported. Addressing a press conference in Kozhikode, Janu accused the NDA of not fulfilling the promises it made to her party.

Janu said the government had not fulfilled its demand to pass the Scheduled Area law even though the matter was discussed with party leaders, including BJP President Amit Shah. In the past few months, the party discussed if it should quit the alliance, the Adivasi leader added.

“We are willing to hold talks with both the UDF [United Democratic Front] and the [ruling] LDF [Left Democratic Front],” Evartha quoted Janu as saying.

Last week, Janu said it was time for her party to come out of the NDA fold, and added that they had joined the BJP-led alliance because of the neglect and harassment from both the Left alliance and the United Democratic Front. But the NDA was no different, she added.