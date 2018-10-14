Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah on Sunday lashed out at the Congress and other Opposition parties, saying for them undocumented immigrants were vote banks but for the BJP they are intertwined with matters of national security.

“Forty lakh infiltrators were identified and as soon as it happened, right from ‘Diggi raja’ to ‘Rahul baba’, all of them started making noises in Parliament,” Shah said at a rally in Madhya Pradesh’s Hoshangabad district, referring to Congress President Rahul Gandhi and senior party leader Digvijaya Singh. “For Congress, SP [Samajwadi Party] and BSP [Bahujan Samaj Party], infiltrators are vote banks, for BJP they are an issue of national security.”

He said it was the party’s responsibility to win the Assembly elections in the state, which will be held on November 28, and the General Elections next year to ensure that the “BJP’s flag keeps flying high from panchayats to Parliament” for the next 50 years.

The BJP leader accused the Congress of doing injustice to the people of the state and pointed out that the Narendra Modi government at the Centre has been working tirelessly for the country’s all-round development.

“It is possible only in this party that someone born in a poor household, a poor tea seller’s son with no political background becomes the prime minister of the largest democracy of the world,” Shah added.