As many as six people allegedly murdered a school principal in Bengaluru on Sunday, in front of 20 of his students. Ranganath Nayaka, 60, principal of the Havanur Public School in Agrahara Dasarahalli area, was holding special coaching for Class 10 students when the gang entered the classroom and killed him, police officials told PTI.

The accused then fled in the car they had arrived in. The police later nabbed one of the accused from the Mahalaxmi Layout area in Bengaluru. The police said the man attacked them, following which he suffered a leg injury.

The police identified four of the alleged murderers as Prasad, Shrinivas, Muniraj alias Babli, and Mahesh, Deccan Chronicle reported. The police suspect that a land dispute about the school building might be the cause of the murder. Nayaka had purchased the land for the school in 2003.