Suspected militants stole two automatic rifles from the home of a former police officer in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday evening.

Militants entered the house of former Senior Superintendent of Police Sheikh Ghulam Mohammad in Noorani Colony of Gopalpora around 10.45 pm and looted two carbines from security personnel after overpowering them, Kashmir Reader reported. The present Budgam Senior Superintendent of Police Tejinder Singh told the daily that the police have taken cognisance of the incident.

Security forces have cordoned off the area to look for the accused, Greater Kashmir reported.