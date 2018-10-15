The Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday filed a closure report before a Delhi court in the missing case of Jawaharlal Nehru University student Najeeb Ahmed, reported PTI. The Patiala House Court will consider the report on November 29, according to ANI.

Last week, the Delhi High Court allowed the agency to file the report. The Central Bureau of Investigation told the court in September that it had completed the inquiry into Ahmed’s disappearance “from every aspect”, but made no progress.

Allowing the closure report to be filed, the High Court judges said that Ahmed’s mother could raise her grievances before the trial court where the report is filed. The court said that if Fatima Nafees wanted the status report of the investigation, she would have to approach the trial court. Nafees later said she would approach the Supreme Court.

The Delhi High Court last week also directed two news organisations to retract from their websites and YouTube channels certain reports and videos in which Ahmed has been accused of having links with the Islamic State group. In March, Nafees had filed a defamation suit against two media houses and their reporters for claiming her son had links with the Islamic jihadist outfit.

Ahmed, a Master’s student at JNU, went missing on October 15, 2016. He was spotted getting into an autorickshaw on the campus the morning after he was allegedly beaten up by a group of students belonging to the ABVP. About a month later, the police claimed Ahmed had been seen getting out of an autorickshaw near the Jamia Milia University in Delhi. Then, the trail went cold. The case made no headway even though it was passed on from the local police to the Delhi police’s Crime Branch and, eventually, to the CBI.