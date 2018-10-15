Twelve new cases of the Zika virus infection were detected in Jaipur on Monday, taking the total number to 72, PTI reported quoting an unidentified official of the Rajasthan Health Department. The revised figure was issued after a meeting headed by Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Veenu Gupta.

“Sixty out of the total 72 patients are healthy after treatment,” said the official. He added that a majority of the cases were reported from the capital’s Shastri Nagar area where fogging and other anti-larvae activities are being carried out to prevent the spread of the virus.

Till Sunday, the number of Zika virus infection cases stood at 60. Rajasthan had recorded its first case of Zika virus infection in September after a woman tested positive in Jaipur.

Officials attending the meeting discussed measures needed to contain the situation. The officer said that health officials so far have carried out a door-to-door survey of 96,000 households in Shastri Nagar and the neighbouring localities where mosquito larvae were found. Sixty-eight challans, worth Rs 44,000 in penalty, were issued to house owners where larvae were found. The health department has also issued an advisory for pregnant women to not visit Shastri Nagar.

Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Veenu Gupta said two lakh water containers were checked and 50,000 containers with mosquito larvae destroyed till Saturday, the Hindustan Times reported. She appealed to the people not to allow mosquitoes to breed in their localities, but added that Zika was not fatal.

The Centre has also provided the Rajasthan government with information, education and communication material to spread awareness about the virus among the public.

The Zika virus is mainly transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes, including Aedes aegypti that carries dengue. Most people infected with Zika will show no symptoms or will have only mild symptoms of fever, rash, joint pain, conjunctivitis and, possibly, muscle pain and headaches that may last for several days to a week.