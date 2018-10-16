The Bihar government on Monday declared 206 blocks in 23 districts drought-hit, ANI reported. The announcement was made after a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday.

The blocks are located in Patna, Bhojpur, Buxar, Kaimur, Gaya, Jahanabad, Navada, Aurangabad, Saran, Siwan, Gopalganj, Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, Darbhanga, Madhubani, Samastipur, Munger, Sheikhpura, Jamui, Bhagalpur, Banka, Nalanda and Saharsa districts, reported ABP News, quoting a press release from the state’s Information and Public Relations Department.

The state government will provide assistance and alternative employment to farmers in the drought-affected blocks. It will also make arrangements for animals and livestock.

The government will postpone the collection of all co-operative loans from farmers, land revenue tax, irrigation and electricity charges, reported All India Radio. Affected farmers will be provided subsidies on diesel and seeds along with benefits of crop insurance.

The state government has asked farmers to register themselves by the end of this month to avail benefits of the crop assistance scheme and by November 15 for input subsidy scheme.