Indian benchmark indices on Tuesday opened on a high note amid positive cues from other Asian markets. The BSE Sensex opened at 35,004.33 and the National Stock Exchange Nifty 50 at 10,550.15. At 11.25 am, Sensex was 240.04 points higher at 35,105.14, while Nifty 50 was trading at 10,569.90, an increase of 57.40 points since Monday’s close.

Mahindra and Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, ONGC and IndusInd Bank were the top gainers on both the indices.

NTPC, Wipro, Power Grid, Sun Pharmaceuticals and Bajaj Auto performed poorly on Sensex, while stocks of Indiabulls Housing Finance, NTPC, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Cipla and HCL Technologies were the biggest losers on Nifty.

The rupee opened lower against the dollar. At 11.38 am, the rupee was trading at 73.91 a dollar after opening at 73.77 a dollar. So far this year, the rupee has declined 13.5%.