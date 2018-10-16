The Uttar Pradesh police on Monday said three men who were arrested for allegedly snatching two rifles from police personnel earlier this month belonged to a pro-Khalistan outfit, PTI reported. They were allegedly planning to target former Punjab chief minister Prakash Singh Badal.

Karam Singh, Gurujant alias Jenta and Amrit, were arrested on Sunday night following a brief gun fight in Shamli district, reported The Times of India. On October 2, the men had attacked a constable and shot at a home guard in Shamli’s Jhinjhana town and snatched two rifles.

“This module of pro-Khalistan ultras busted by UP Police had several VVIPs including Punjab’s Badal family on its target,” said Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police OP Singh. “They were planning to bomb Badal’s rallies in Patiala, Bathinda, Faridkot and elsewhere. Their foreign funding and ISI [Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence] allegiance are being probed.”

Preliminary investigation reveals there was also a threat to the life of former Punjab CM Prakash Singh Badal, The main accused who is absconding has a lot of Khalistan related information on his Facebook page: Meerut ADG Prashant Kumar (15 Oct) pic.twitter.com/NxFgtuJtiQ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 16, 2018

Meerut Additional Director General of Police Prashant Kumar said the accused had planned to “create disturbance” at a rally organised by Badal and his son Sukhbir Singh Badal in Patiala on October 7, according to ANI.

“The main accused who is absconding has a lot of Khalistan related information on his Facebook page,” Kumar said. He added that the arrested men confessed to targeting Badal during interrogation.

Kumar said the Punjab and the Uttar Pradesh police were alerted after the men’s association with the Khalistan Liberation Front surfaced. The Anti-Terrorism Squad will now continue investigation, he added.

Shamli SP Dinesh Kumar P said the three men arrested had hidden the stolen rifles in a local gurudwara and had planned to shift it to Punjab.