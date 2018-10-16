A 20-year-old student was arrested on Monday for allegedly killing an aspiring model in Mumbai, ANI reported. The police had found Mansi Dixit’s body in a suitcase in Malad earlier in the day. The accused, Muzammil Sayyed, was on Tuesday sent to police custody till October 22.

“We have lodged a first information report under murder sections of the Indian Penal Code and have arrested the accused,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police Sangramsinh Nishandar said, according to the Hindustan Times. The police said the 20-year-old student has confessed to murdering Dixit. The aspiring model’s body has been sent for autopsy.

Dixit, 20, had come to Mumbai from Rajasthan to become a model. According to the Bangur Nagar Police, Sayyed and Dixit got introduced to each other on social media. They met at Sayyed’s apartment in Andheri on Monday afternoon.

Sayyed allegedly hit Dixit with a blunt object before strangling her to death after an argument, said the police. “The accused then stuffed the body in a suitcase and hailed a private cab from Andheri to Malad,” an unidentified police officer told the Hindustan Times. “He then dumped the body near Mindspace, in the cover of mangroves and fled from the spot.”

The driver of the cab that Sayyed had hired alerted the police after he saw him dumping the bag and leaving the spot in a rickshaw. The police traced the rickshaw with the help of CCTV footage, and arrested Sayyed.