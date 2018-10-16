Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has said that he has not campaigned for the party for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections lest he cost it some votes, PTI reported on Tuesday.

A video, believed to have been recorded on October 13 and shared widely on social media, purportedly shows Singh saying that whenever he delivers a speech, the party’s votes decrease. “I have only one job, no campaigning, no speech,” he tells party workers in Bhopal in the video, according to PTI. “When I deliver a speech, Congress votes get reduced, so I don’t go.”

He adds: “You will continue dreaming if you do not work. You can’t form the government if you work like this. Even if the ticket is given to a rival in the party, you should ensure his victory.”

However, Singh told PTI that the first part of the video had not been shown by the media. “It is not being shown in the right manner, especially the first part. If you hear the first part, you will understand it in a proper way,” Singh said.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath claimed he was not aware of the context in which Singh had made the comments. The state Assembly elections will be held on November 28.

Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the Congress should not treat one of its senior leaders in this manner. “His posters are not being put up, he is not being given prominence,” Chouhan said.