The Gujarat Police on Tuesday said the body of a 3-year-old girl who had been reported missing was found in a locked apartment in the building she lived in Surat, PTI reported. Deputy Commissioner of Police Rakesh Barot said they are waiting for an autopsy to verify if she was sexually assaulted.

The official said they have registered a murder case and detained a suspect. “We had formed eight or nine teams to search for the girl,” Barot said. “After checking CCTV footage of the society, it was found that the girl had not gone out of the building. We are also interrogating the owner of the house.”

The incident follows the rape of a 14-month-old girl, allegedly by a Bihar native, in Sabarkantha district on September 28 that led to violence against migrant workers. The violence sparked an exodus of over 60,000 Hindi-speaking people from the state.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has blamed Congress MLA Alpesh Thakor and his organisation, the Kshatriya Thakor Sena, for the violence. The Bihar Congress, on the other hand, has blamed Gujarat’s BJP government for failing to handle the situation.