Seven political parties on Tuesday said they will contest the Rajasthan Assembly elections on December 7 under the banner of the Rajasthan Loktantrik Morcha, PTI reported. The Communist Party of India, Samajwadi Party, Janata Dal, Janata Dal (Secular), Rashtriya Lok Dal, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) have decided to be allies.

“The parties have come together to defeat anti-people political powers, including the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress,” CPI(M) leader Ravindra Shukla said. “Both the national parties have not worked for the welfare of farmers, labourers, Dalits and minorities during their tenures.”

The CPI(M) will field candidates in 29 of the 200 seats in Rajasthan, Shukla said, adding that the party will conduct a nationwide campaign from October 22 to 28 against the alleged corruption in the Rafale aircraft deal. Shukla claimed that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government had committed irregularities in defence deal agreement.