Video sharing website YouTube faced an outage for over an hour on Wednesday morning. Users reported messages about a “500 Internal Server Error” on the screen when they tried to access the website or its videos. The website was down for users in several parts of the world.

After complaints started coming in, YouTube posted a message on Twitter: “Thanks for your reports about YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Music access issues. We’re working on resolving this and will let you know once fixed. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and will keep you updated.”

The message was posted at 7.11 am Indian Standard Time, around half an hour after the outage began. At 8.30 am, YouTube updated users that the website was back.

We're back! Thanks for all of your patience. If you continue to experience issues, please let us know. https://t.co/NVU5GP7Sy6 — Team YouTube (@TeamYouTube) October 17, 2018

@YouTubeTV playback error? In middle of #Celtics game too... — El Cid Ciento 33 (@Skip_1951) October 17, 2018