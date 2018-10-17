A court in Haryana’s Hisar district on Wednesday sentenced religious leader Rampal Dass to life imprisonment in a murder case, ANI reported. The court had on Tuesday given him the same sentence in another murder case.

The court had found Dass guilty in both cases last week. Dass, lodged in Hisar’s Central Jail 2, was charged with murder, attempt to murder, sedition, rioting and illegal detention. He heads a sect that worships the 15th-Century poet and mystic Kabir, who is known for his messages of tolerance.

The case for which he was sentenced on Wednesday is related to the death of a woman follower at the Satlok Ashram in 2006 during clashes between the followers of Dass and those of the Arya Samaj. The other case is related to the deaths of four women and a child near the ashram in 2014 during clashes between Dass’ supporters and security personnel, who had arrived to arrest him for the 2006 case.