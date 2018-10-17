Unidentified assailants shot dead a man inside a Durga Puja pandal in Uttar Pradesh’s Allahabad on Tuesday evening, reported Aaj Tak. The deceased was identified as Neeraj Balmiki.

The murder, which took place in the city’s Rajapur Colony, was caught on camera. The video footage shows three attackers opening fire and hurling a bomb at Balmiki. No one has been arrested yet.

In the video, a man is seen entering the pandal and walking up to Balmiki. Minutes later, he pretends to leave but pulls out a gun and fires at Balmiki. Two more men then join the first attacker and open fire. One of them also hurls a bomb at Balmiki. One of the attackers also suffered injuries in the incident, but all of them managed to flee.

Balmiki was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The police said Balmiki was a history-sheeter and the president of the Durga Puja Samiti. “There are many cases against him [Balmiki],” said Superintendent of Police Brijesh Shrivastava, according to The Financial Express. “He was released from jail very recently. We are in the process of gathering CCTV footage and evidence. [The] Police will crack the case and arrest the culprits soon.”