Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday mocked the Congress for challenging the Bharatiya Janata Party’s 15-year-rule in Madhya Pradesh, reported PTI. Modi, who spoke to his party’s workers from five Lok Sabha seats via video conference, praised the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government for transforming the state from “bimaru” (sick) to “bemisal” (unparalleled).

In a veiled reference to Kamal Nath, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Digvijaya Singh, Modi said the Congress has three chief ministerial candidates in Madhya Pradesh and each was pulling the other two down. “The Congress has three chief ministerial candidates and over a dozen are in queue,” he said.

He also criticised the Congress for not thinking about the state’s development. “When more than dozen people have chief ministerial ambitions, then they cannot think of people’s development,” he told the party workers. “You should expose their lies to public.”

Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh are due on November 28 while the results will be declared on December 11.

आप सब उस मध्य प्रदेश को भी देख चुके हैं, जिसे बीमारू राज्य कहा जाता था, लेकिन भाजपा की सरकार ने उसे बेमिसाल राज्य में परिवर्तित कर दिया है : पीएम मोदी #BoothKaryakartaSamvad — BJP (@BJP4India) October 17, 2018

मध्य प्रदेश में शिवराज सिंह जी की सरकार ने हर वर्ग और हर क्षेत्र के लोगों के कल्याण के लिए इतने काम किए हैं जिन पर सवाल उठाना कांग्रेस के लिए संभव नहीं है : पीएम मोदी #BoothKaryakartaSamvad — BJP (@BJP4India) October 17, 2018

Modi accused the Congress of spreading fake news, and asked his party workers to treat it like entertainment. “You should enjoy it,” he suggested. “Don’t be serious.”

The prime minister spoke about his government’s Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme. “It is such work that the poor will never forget and always bless us,” he said. “If the poor is strengthened, then the country is strengthened.”