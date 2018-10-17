The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday said three of its personnel had sustained injuries in a grenade attack in Baramulla, according to news reports. The police have arrested one of the two suspected militants believed to be responsible for the attack, a police spokesperson said.

A police team was checking vehicles at Baba Teng Pattan on the Baramulla-Srinagar highway following intelligence inputs about the presence of militants in the area. “During checking, militants on board a vehicle lobbed a hand grenade on the police party,” the spokesperson said. “Deputy Superintendent of Police Zaffar Mehdi and two police personnel Shabir Ahmad and Ashiq Hussain sustained injuries.”

The injured are being treated at a local hospital and are in a stable condition.

The police identified the arrested militant as Faizan Majeed Bhat, who is a resident of Naibug Tral, and was reportedly recruited by the militant group Tehreek ul Mujahideen on October 3, Hindustan Times reported. The other accused, identified as Showkat Ahmad Bhat of Awantipore, fled the scene.