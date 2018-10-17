Sri Lanka on Wednesday refuted reports that President Maithripala Sirisena had told his Cabinet India’s Research and Analysis Wing was plotting to kill him. The president’s Media Division released a statement that Sirisena only stressed the need to investigate an alleged assassination plot against him.

A report in The Hindu had quoted unidentified officials claiming Sirisena, on Tuesday, told his ministers that the Indian intelligence agency was “trying to kill” him, but that “Prime Minister Narendra Modi may not be aware of the plan”.

This evening, I had a very successful telephone conversation with the Indian Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi, who assured India's fullest cooperation towards the development and prosperity of Sri Lanka. pic.twitter.com/gfA7FEpbal — Maithripala Sirisena (@MaithripalaS) October 17, 2018

Sirisena took to Twitter to announce that he had a “successful telephone conversation” with Modi, who “assured India’s fullest cooperation towards the development and prosperity of Sri Lanka”.

The Sri Lankan president’s office also said that India’s High Commissioner clarified all matters with Sirisena on Wednesday morning. “In these circumstances, it is very unfortunate that some parties with vested interests resort to spreading such malevolent manipulations detrimental to the existing good relations,” the statement said.