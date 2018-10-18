A 35-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly raping a seven-year-old girl in Haryana’s Rewari district the previous day when she was returning from school, the Hindustan Times reported.

The accused allegedly accosted the child when she was on her way home, took her to a nearby field and raped her, The Tribune reported. The girl was bleeding severely when she reached her home in Khol village. She narrated the incident to her mother, after which the police were informed. The child was taken to hospital in a serious condition, an unidentified police officer said.

The incident came a month after three men allegedly raped a 19-year-old student in the state’s Mahendragarh district. They had allegedly kidnapped her while she was on her way to a coaching class. By September 27, the police had arrested all eight men accused of the crime, including two Army officers.