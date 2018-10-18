The air quality in Delhi remained “very poor” for the second consecutive day on Thursday, PTI reported. The overall Air Quality Index stood at 313 in the afternoon, according to data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research.

The AQI on Wednesday was recorded at 315 for the first time this season. An index value between 301 and 400 is considered “very poor” and it is “severe” between 401 and 500.

As per the National Air Quality Index, Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 316 at 1 pm on Thursday. Dwarka Sector 8 recorded a figure of 356, Bawana 345, Rohini 343, Jahangirpuri 337 and ITO 269.

The PM10 level, which is the presence of particles with diameter less than 10 microns, stood at 289 micrograms per cubic metre in the city. The overall PM2.5 level was 137 micrograms per cubic metre.

The Central Pollution Control Board has predicted that the pollution will worsen over the coming days. To improve the situation, it will hold a task force meeting on Thursday, reported the Hindustan Times.

“As wind speed dropped to zero, the pollutants could not disperse,” said an unidentified senior official of the pollution board. “Besides that, the wind direction has changed to northwest, thereby carrying into Delhi pollutants from stubble-burning incidents in Punjab and Haryana.”

The festive season also meant more vehicles on the road, which added to the pollution, said the official.

The Graded Response Action Plan, put in place last year on the directions of the Supreme Court after high pollution levels in the winter of 2016, was implemented on Monday. It includes a ban on diesel generator sets, mechanised sweeping of roads and deployment of traffic police to ensure smooth passage of traffic in vulnerable areas.

An increase in parking fee by three or four times is one of the measures to tackle “very poor” air quality. However, that is unlikely to be implemented this year as the Delhi Parking Policy, 2017, is yet to be notified.

Centre for Science and Environment Director-General Sunita Narain said the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority, tasked by the Supreme Court to monitor implementation, is observing the situation very closely, reported The Times of India. “We will not hike parking charges because it will be difficult to implement in the absence of a parking policy,” she said. “The other measures are in place and only need execution on the ground.”

Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority Chairperson Bhure Lal said that all agencies have been directed to step up ensure implementation of the action plan and take action against violators. “The chief secretaries of Delhi and NCR cities have been told to closely monitor enforcement and take additional measures if necessary at pollution hotspots,” he said.