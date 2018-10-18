Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of Durga Ashtami by sharing a picture of himself on Twitter with the message that said, “May Maa Durga Eliminate All Evil”.

However, he was called out for sharing a picture of goddess Kali instead of Durga. Some also pointed out that Modi had actually shared pictures from his 2015 visit to Dakshineshwar Temple near Kolkata.

Greetings on the auspicious occasion of Durga Ashtami. May Maa Durga fulfil everyone’s aspirations, further the atmosphere of joy and eliminate all evil from our society.



Have a blessed Durga Puja! pic.twitter.com/gEo6Fw8URW — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 17, 2018

While some Twitter users mocked the prime minister for not being able to distinguish between the two idols, there were also some who pointed out that both the goddesses represented power, and are hence the same.

Here are some of the reactions:

Those Foolishly Arguing that this picture is of Maa Durga herself

WELL ITS NOT ..

It's from Kali Temple of Dakhineswar, West Bengal ..

Which Feku visited in Nov, 2015!#KnowYourHinduism first ,,

Learn the Hindu idol names

Then claim to be "Virat Hindu" https://t.co/23jHschuo6 — Shuvankar Mukherjee (@shuvankr) October 18, 2018

Dude that's not even Maa Durga..it's Maa Kali, and Kali Puja is still 15 days away!! atleast know your Gods on whom you are trying to mint votes. https://t.co/G03OC48KaR — banojyotsna (@banojyotsna) October 17, 2018

After Allahabad, Kaali has now been renamed... to Durga.



Take note, fellow Bong peasants. https://t.co/l2cMlmKI0v — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) October 18, 2018

That's Kali. At least do your research before you start your drama — Saileena (@saileenas) October 17, 2018

PM Saheb if that's Maa Durga then which Goddess is this? 😂😂😂https://t.co/S3De13hQr1 pic.twitter.com/2khk9rvJ5A — ThokoBhai™ (@HaftaWasooli) October 17, 2018

Too much weed energy it seems so 🤔PM can't differentiate between Kali Ma and Durga Ma🙀!https://t.co/OtcNHCKGve — Vidya (@Vidyaraj51) October 18, 2018

Oh !!!@narendramodi ji Yesterday was ‘Durga Astomi’ not Kali puja... in ur pic u r worshiping ‘Maa kaali’ and Ur Msg says about ‘Maa Durga’ ....

You Should know that Every ‘Avatar Of Maa’ is for different Purpose.



Fake Man ........... Fake Devotion https://t.co/R7gJlmGpLV — Indrani Mishra (@indraniiyc) October 18, 2018

Dear @narendramodi , fyi u r worshiping Maa Kali ¬ Ma durga in the pics. Please atleast brush up ur knowledge with gods and godesses of our Hindu religion.



It's 1 thing doing politics in d name of religion & foxing people,& its completely diff thing being actually religious! https://t.co/S8svajxqJJ — Vinay Kumar Dokania (@VinayDokania) October 18, 2018

Some defended the prime minister too. But they were countered by those who pointed out that Ram and Krishna are two avatars of the same god and hence if it was okay to celebrate Janmashtami on Ramnavami.

Goddess Kali originated from the forehead or brow of Maa Durga in order to kill the demons Shumbh and Nishumbh. Goddess Durga produced Goddess Kali from her body to kill asuras. In Hindi traditions one can call Shakti with any of her names. — St. Patriot (@NitinPathakDel) October 17, 2018