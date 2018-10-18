‘At least know your gods’: Twitter users call out Modi for referring to goddess Kali as Durga
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of Durga Ashtami by sharing a picture of himself on Twitter with the message that said, “May Maa Durga Eliminate All Evil”.
However, he was called out for sharing a picture of goddess Kali instead of Durga. Some also pointed out that Modi had actually shared pictures from his 2015 visit to Dakshineshwar Temple near Kolkata.
While some Twitter users mocked the prime minister for not being able to distinguish between the two idols, there were also some who pointed out that both the goddesses represented power, and are hence the same.
Here are some of the reactions:
Some defended the prime minister too. But they were countered by those who pointed out that Ram and Krishna are two avatars of the same god and hence if it was okay to celebrate Janmashtami on Ramnavami.