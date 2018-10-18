A government veterinary doctor was arrested in Jharkhand’s Pakur district for allegedly forcing a minor girl to convert to Christianity, PTI reported on Thursday. Dalu Soren had reportedly lured the 13-year-old girl with Rs 500 to convert to Christianity.

Pakur Superintendent of Police Shailendra Prasad Burnwal said they rescued the girl on Tuesday while conducting raids at Sawanlapur village after the minor’s father lodged a complaint. A religious meeting was going on when the police conducted the raids.

Soren, who is also a animal husbandry officer posted at Chatarpur in the state’s Palamu district, has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Jharkhand Anti-Conversion Act, 2017. A Pakur court on Tuesday remanded him to judicial custody for 14 days.

In his complaint, the girl’s father alleged that Soren lured his daughter and took her away in his vehicle after offering her Rs 500. He had even told the girl that the missionary authorities would take care of her studies and other needs.

“We are investigating the links of the accused with any specific missionary organisation,” said Bimal Kumar Singh, the officer in charge of Littipara police station.

Soren runs a school at Sawanlapur village. The accused has previous record of converting children and villagers to Christianity. In 2015, he was transferred to Chatarpur after allegations of forceful conversion were levelled against him.