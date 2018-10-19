Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday asked the Centre to build a Ram temple in Ayodhya soon, or admit that it was merely an “election jumla”, or false poll promise. Thackeray also said he would visit Ayodhya on November 25.

“I am with you only for Hindutva...the Bharatiya Janata Party should clarify to the public whether the Ram Mandir promise is a jumla,” Thackeray told the government at a Dussehra event in Mumbai’s Shivaji Park, News18 reported. “If it is one, then the Shiv Sena will look into it.”

Thackeray told the BJP-led government that if it could not build the Ram temple, it could not be called the NDA government. “There is something wrong with the government’s DNA in that case,” he said.

“I will go to Ayodhya on November 25. I will ask questions to the prime minister,” Thackeray said, according to The Indian Express. “We are not enemies of the prime minister, but we don’t want to play with the emotions of the people.” He also asked why Modi had not visited Ayodhya for four years.

“We warn everyone who thinks that Hindutva has died,” Thackeray said. “We are still alive. We are saddened that Ram mandir has not been constructed yet.” Observing that there was no Modi wave now like in 2014, the Shiv Sena chief asked party workers to be ready for the Lok Sabha elections, due in April or May 2019.

Thackeray also backed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, who on Friday morning had asked the Centre to bring in legislation to build a Ram temple. He said the construction of the temple is necessary from the “self-esteem point of view”, and it would also “pave the way for an atmosphere of goodwill and oneness”.