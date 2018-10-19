Domestic benchmark indices fell on Friday amid an increase in interest rates in the United States and China recording its weakest economic growth since the 2008 global financial crisis, reported Mint.

The BSE Sensex was trading at 34,349.83, down by more than 429.75 at 11.05 am. The National Stock Exchange Nifty 50 was 157.30 points lower at 10,295.75. Markets were closed on Thursday due to Dussehra.

Stocks of Asian Paint, NTPC, Sun Pharmaceuticals, ICICI Bank and Hindustan Unilever were the top performers on the Sensex, while those of GAIL, Bharti Infratel, Asian Paint, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Sun Pharmaceuticals gained the most on the Nifty 50.

Stocks of Yes Bank, Reliance, Infosys, HeroMoto Corp and Tata Motors fell the most on the Sensex, while Indiabulls Housing Finace, Yes Bank, Reliance, HCL Technologies and Infosys performed poorly on the Nifty 50.

China’s Shanghai SE Composite Index went down by 0.43% to trade at 2,485.99 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell around 0.34% and traded at 25,366.76. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.96% to trade at 22,442.34 and Taiwan’s TSEC 50 Index at 9,881.74, down by 0.73%.

The rupee continued its slide on Friday, opening at 73.64 against the dollar due to increased demand for the American currency from importers, PTI reported. At 11 am, it strengthened to 73.48 against the dollar. So far this year, the rupee has declined 13.5%.