At least seven Army personnel were wounded after an improvised explosive device detonated as their vehicle crossed a bridge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday night, reported Greater Kashmir. The injured were taken to the Army’s 92 Base hospital in Srinagar for treatment, said an unidentified police official.

Suspected militants had planted the IED under a bridge on the Trichal-Lassipora Road. When an armoured vehicle of the 55 Rashtriya Rifles was crossing the bridge, the device went off, injuring seven soldiers.

The official said that the militants also fired upon the vehicle, forcing the troops to retaliate. “Initial reports reveal that the vehicle has suffered extensive damage,” he added.

Security forces cordoned off the area and launched searches to apprehend the attackers, reported GNS news agency.

Militant outfit Jaish-e-Muhammad claimed responsibility for the attack. In a statement, a JeM spokesperson said, “Three army men were killed and seven others sustained injuries. Army’s mobile bunker vehicle was completely damaged in the blast.”

According to reports, at least 11 persons were injured after security forces allegedly conducted raids in the village and thrashed some residents.