At least 50 people were killed as a train in Amritsar’s Joda Phatak on Friday ran into a crowd watching the burning of an effigy of Ravan, PTI reported quoting Sub-divisional Magistrate Rajesh Sharma. Around 50 injured have been admitted to a government hospital, Sharma said.

Officials fear that the toll may go up. “Exact figure is not known but it is definitely more than 50-60,” Amritsar Police Commissioner SS Srivastava told ANI. “We are still evacuating people.”

Dussehra celebrations were being held along railway tracks when the accident took place. The train was en route to Amritsar from Jalandhar.

At least 300 people were at the spot watching the celebrations. Officials said as the effigy was lit and fireworks went off, the crowd started moving towards the railway tracks. Two trains arrived from the opposite direction at the same time giving the people standing on the tracks little time to escape, PTI reported, quoting officials.

#Punjab: Several feared dead as a train runs into a burning Ravan effigy in Choura Bazar near Amritsar: More details awaited pic.twitter.com/eroBrSIHqA — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2018

#Punjab: An eyewitness says, a train travelling at a fast speed ran over several people during Dussehra celebrations, in Choura Bazar near Amritsar pic.twitter.com/JziMF03JyS — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2018

#WATCH The moment when the DMU train 74943 stuck people watching Dussehra celebrations in Choura Bazar near #Amritsar (Source:Mobile footage-Unverified) pic.twitter.com/cmX0Tq2pFE — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2018

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has asked home secretary, health secretary and additional director general of police (law and order) to rush to Amritsar. Revenue Minister Sukhbinder Sarkaria has been deputed to oversee rescue operations, ANI reported.

Singh said he was rushing to Amritsar to personally supervise relief and rescue operations. “My government will give Rs 5 lakh to kin of each deceased and free treatment to injured in government and private hospitals,” he said on Twitter. “District authorities have been mobilised on war footing.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences. “Extremely saddened by the train accident in Amritsar,” he said on Twitter. “The tragedy is heart-wrenching. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones and I pray that the injured recover quickly. Have asked officials to provide immediate assistance that is required.”

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said he was “pained beyond words” at the loss of lives in the tragedy. “I spoke to home secretary of Punjab and DGP of the state regarding the train accident in Amritsar,” Singh said on Twitter. “They are rushing to the spot. Centre is ready to provide all possible assistance to the state at this hour of grief.”

Union minister of Railways Piyush Goyal expressed his condolences to the families of the victims. “I pray for the injured to recover quickly. Railways is conducting immediate relief and rescue operations,” he added.