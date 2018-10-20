Bhola Singh, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Lok Sabha MP from Bihar’s Begusarai, died at Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on Friday. The 82-year-old leader was admitted to the hospital three days ago.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his thoughts were with Singh’s family. “Anguished by the demise of Lok Sabha MP from Begusarai, Shri Bhola Singh ji,” Modi tweeted. “He will be remembered for his outstanding service to society and efforts towards the development of Bihar.”

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said Singh’s death was a big loss for Bihar. Union Health Minister JP Nadda also offered his condolences.

Singh had been a lawmaker eight times and was also a minister in the Bihar government. In 2009, Singh was elected from the Nawada Lok Sabha seat while in 2014 he was won from Begusarai.