At least 300 people have fled from their village after clashes broke out between two communities in Tripura’s West Tripura district over an alleged molestation of a tribal girl. A mob set fire to four houses in a village in the district early on Friday, The Indian Express reported.

According to the police, four men on Thursday allegedly molested the girl who was shopping in Ranirbazar area along with her boyfriend and snatched her phone. They were arrested on Friday.

Sub-divisional police officer BB Das said the girl and her boyfriend informed others in their locality and a large group of people then tried to attack the houses of those who allegedly molested the girl.

“The situation, however, could not be controlled immediately,” Das said. The mob then set fire to at least four houses. “Following this, around 300 members of 61 families fled,” Das said. “About 100 of them are now camping near the Ranirbazar police station.”

Veteran tribal leader and Revenue Minister NC Debbarma tried to pacify the villagers where the houses were set on fire, reported The Indian Express.