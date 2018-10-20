A family in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, has demanded that a First Information Report be filed against a group of monkeys allegedly involved in the death of a 70-year-old man, PTI reported on Saturday. While police call it an accident, the man’s family has alleged that the monkeys had hurled bricks at him.

Circle officer Ramala Rajiv Pratap Singh said Dharampal was sleeping near a pile of bricks in Tikri village on Wednesday, when some monkeys jumped onto the bricks. The bricks collapsed on Dharampal, wounding him seriously, the officer said. He died at a hospital.

However, Krishnapal Singh, the man’s brother, claimed that Dharampal was collecting wood for a ritual when the monkeys attacked him. They threw bricks at his head and chest, following which he died at the hospital, he said. “We have submitted a written complaint against the monkeys, but the police is terming it as an accident,” he said.

Krishnapal Singh said the family will now meet senior police officers and request them to take action against the primates.

Residents in the village told The Times of India that they was a lot of inconvenience because of monkeys in the area.