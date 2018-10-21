The Government Railway Police on Saturday registered a case against unknown persons in connection with the train tragedy in Amritsar on Friday night that claimed 61 lives, PTI reported. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and death by negligence.

Amritsar GRP station house office Balvir Singh said names will be added to the document after the investigation. The train driver has not been arrested as he was not named in the FIR, he added. “It is too early to say anything about the accused [or] who was responsible for the mass killing on railway track,” Singh told PTI. “But during the course of investigation, many facts and causes are expected to come to light. Investigation will be conducted to find out the causes and lapses that led to the killing of so many people.”

The train en route to Amritsar mowed down people standing on the railway tracks near Joda Phatak. Around 300 people had gathered to watch the burning of an effigy of Ravana during Dussehra celebrations. Raveen Thukral, media advisor to Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, said initial reports suggested that people who had gathered on the ground rushed towards the tracks when fire crackers burst during the burning of the Ravana effigy.

The event was organised by Mithu Madan’s family. Mithu Madan is the son of Vijay Madan, a Congress councillor in the area. The Amritsar Police on Friday said they had given permission for the Dussehra celebration at the Dhobi Ghat ground. The organisers, however, did not take permission from the Municipal Corporation, the health and the fire departments.

Meanwhile, Vijay Madan and her son have gone missing. A group of protestors on Saturday pelted stones at the Madan home, breaking window panes, NDTV reported. Police protection was increased at the Congress councillor’s home.

People raised slogans against Navjot Kaur Sidhu, the wife of Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was the chief guest at the event. They alleged that she left soon after the accident. She, however, said she had left the venue before the accident.

‘No action against train driver’

Union Minister of State for Railways Manoj Sinha on Saturday ruled out action against the driver of the train, saying there had been no negligence on part of the railways. “There was no lapse on our part and no action against the driver will be initiated,” Sinha said, according to PTI. “People should refrain from organising such events near tracks in future. I think if precaution had been taken, the accident could have been averted.”

Railway Board chairman Ashwani Lohani said it was not a “railway accident” but a case of trespassing on rail tracks.

The driver, Arvind Kumar, in a statement to the Railways administration said he had applied the emergency breaks, but since a large group of people started pelting stones on the train, he decided to proceed, The Indian Express reported on Sunday.

Opposition parties Shiromani Akali Dal and the Bharatiya Janata Party claimed that Navjot Kaur Sidhu had fled the scene after the accident. While Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Badal demanded Navjot Singh Sidhu’s resignation, Bikram Majithia demanded that Navjot Kaur Sidhu be booked.