Israel on Sunday ordered the re-opening of the Kerem Shalom and the Erez crossings following a decrease in violence, The Jerusalem Post reported. The Kerem Shalom Crossing at the junction of the Gaza Strip and Israel border is used by trucks to transport goods from Israel or Egypt to the Gaza Strip, while the Erez crossing is used by people.

“The decision comes after a decrease in the violent events in Gaza over the weekend and efforts [militant organisation] Hamas made to restrain demonstrators”, said a statement from Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman’s office, according to AFP.

The crossings were closed on Wednesday after a rocket from Gaza hit a home in southern Israel, prompting the Jewish country to strike 20 Hamas targets in Gaza. But Hamas denied responsibility for the rocket and said it was investigating the incident.

Lieberman’s office said that Israel will decide on continuing the supply of fuel for the Palestinian territory’s power plant at a later stage. “The decision on the renewal of the fuel from Qatar has been put off as for the time being, and will be examined in a number of days based on the events,” the statement said.