The Madhya Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party plans to cast a magic spell on voters ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, PTI reported on Sunday. Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, which the saffron has ruled for the past 15 years, are due on November 28 while the results will be declared on December 11.

“We have plans to hire magicians for campaigning and publicity,” BJP’s state spokesperson Rajnish Agrawal said. Magic shows will be organised at market places, especially in rural areas, he added.

“With this art, we are going to tell people about what the BJP government has done for people, especially the weaker sections of society in Madhya Pradesh in the last 15 years,” Agrawal said, adding that they will highlight the “poor condition” of infrastructure, electricity and other basic amenities during the Congress rule between 1993 and 2003.