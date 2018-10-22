Bharatiya Janata Party leader H Raja on Monday apologised to the Madras High Court for making derogatory remarks about the judiciary, The New Indian Express reported.

He tendered the unconditional apology to a division bench of Justices CT Selvam and M Nirmal Kumar, who closed the contempt petition.

The Tamil Nadu Police on September 16 filed a case against Raja, a day after he called the force “anti-Hindu” when they stopped him from taking a route through a communally-sensitive area during a Ganesha idol immersion procession in Pudukottai district. He accused the police of being corrupt and made derogatory remarks against the High Court when the police showed him a court order.

The BJP leader told the judges on Monday that he had gotten emotional when the police stopped the procession.

On September 19, several officials from a state government department filed another complaint against Raja for making derogatory remarks against their family members. A similar complaint was also filed in Tirupur. At a meeting in Dindigul district’s Vedachandur, Raja had allegedly called officials of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department corrupt and said their behaviour was equivalent to selling their womenfolk for money.