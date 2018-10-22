The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday arrested Meera Yadav, the wife of Legislative Council chairperson Ramesh Yadav for allegedly killing their 23-year-old son Abhijit Yadav, ANI reported. Superintendent of Police Sarvesh Mishra said she had confessed to the crime.

Ramesh Yadav is an MLC from Etah. Meera Yadav was residing at the legislator’s official residence in Darul Shafa where she lived with her two sons, Hindustan Times reported. Ramesh Yadav is believed to be residing at another house. The MLC denied knowledge of what could have led to the incident.

The family had claimed that Abhijit Yadav had died of a cardiac arrest and had purportedly requested that an investigation be avoided. Meera Yadav’s change in statements and a tip off from sources got the police suspicious and led them to stop the family from taking the body to the cremation ground and send it for an autopsy instead, News18 reported.

Later, Meera Yadav reportedly told the police that she strangled Abhijit Yadav in a fit of rage on October 20 after he misbehaved with her while under the influence of alcohol.