The number of individual taxpayers earning above Rs 1 crore annually rose 68% in the last four years, the Central Board of Direct Taxes said on Monday. The number has risen from 48,416 in assessment year 2014-’15 to 81,344 in assessment year 2017-’18, the tax board said, according to PTI.

The total number of taxpayers – including corporations and Hindu undivided families – earning over Rs 1 crore annually increased 58% in the same period, from 88,649 in assessment year 2014-’15 to 1,40,139 in assessment year 2017-’18.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes released the key statistics of income tax and direct taxes for four years on Monday. Chairman Sushil Chandra said the increase in numbers was a result of legislative, informative and enforcement efforts by the tax department.

The financial year 2017-’18 recorded the best ratio between direct taxes as a part of Gross Domestic Product in the last 10 years, ANI reported. The direct tax-to-GDP ratio was 5.98% in the year.

The number of returns filed grew more than 80% from 3.79 crore in financial year 2013-’14 to 6.85 crore in 2017-’18, the data showed.