The Congress on Monday said it will “not defend or protect anybody”, after the police filed a case against former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, for allegedly sexually assaulting Saritha Nair, an accused in the 2013 solar scam. Congress MP KC Venugopal has been accused of rape, and has also been charged by the police.

“The law must take its due course,” Congress spokesperson Sushmita Dev told reporters in New Delhi, according to PTI. “We are not here to defend or protect anybody against whom there is an allegation. She has every right to file a first information report. Police has every right to investigate. It does not matter whether it is Oommen Chandy or anybody else.”

The FIR was filed in the court of the Thiruvananthapuram chief judicial magistrate on Saturday. The Crime Branch has charged Chandy for committing a sexual act deemed by law as unnatural, in exchange for promoting Nair’s business. Venugopal has been charged with rape. Kerala Police Chief and Director General of Police Loknath Behara on Sunday said a special team has been constituted to probe Nair’s complaint.

On Monday, he said the cases were filed based on a complaint from Nair. “Let the law take its own course,” he added.

But Chandy called the case “politically motivated”. He claimed that by filing the case, the Left government in the state wanted to deflect people’s attention from the Sabarimala matter.