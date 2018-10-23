At least 46 groups in Assam, including the Asom Gana Parishad, a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led alliance, pledged their support to the shutdown announced in the state against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016 on Tuesday. Local news reports said shops and business establishments remained shut in Guwahati and several protestors burned tyres as part of the protest.

The bill, which was introduced in the Lok Sabha in July 2016, aims to make crucial changes to the Citizenship Act of 1955. If passed, it would make undocumented immigrants – Hindus, Christians, Buddhists, Sikhs, Jains and Parsis – from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh eligible for citizenship. It would also ease the terms for naturalisation of individuals from these groups.

On Monday, Assam Finance and Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the 12-hour shutdown called against the Centre’s attempt to pass the bill will not be allowed. Sarma cited a 2013 Gauhati High Court ruling prohibiting shutdowns in the state and described them as “unconstitutional and illegal”.

Representatives of 46 organisations held a press conference on Monday to explain their opposition to a meeting of the Joint Parliamentary Committee with the Ministries of Home and External Affairs over the bill. “The behaviour of the state government reminds us of the Assam Movement period when the Hiteswar Saikia government had resorted to all means to foil bandhs,” said Akhil Gogoi, adviser to Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti, which is supporting the bandh.

Gogoi said it would not call off the shutdown as the “existence of the Assamese people and their identity is at stake”.

The bandh, called by the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti and Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad, reportedly has the support of 60 organisations, the organisers said. Members of the All Assam Minority Students Union and Congress also staged demonstrations against the government.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal directed all departments to prohibit government employees from taking Tuesday off. Unidentified officials said employees who remain absent will face a possible pay cut and action, NorthEast Now reported.

Also on Monday, Congress MP and Joint Parliamentary Committee member Bhubaneshwar Kalita proposed that the North East be exempted from the provisions of the bill, The Sentinel reported. Kalita said the region already faces a “foreigner problem” and that the law would “spell disaster for the state”.