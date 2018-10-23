The Navi Mumbai Police anti-Narcotics cell on Monday arrested former Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan for allegedly possessing ecstasy pills, IANS reported. The actor was found in possession of eight of the banned tablets in a hotel room in Belapur.

He will be produced in court later on Tuesday. Navi Mumbai Deputy Police Commissioner Tushar Doshi told Mumbai Mirror that a case has been registered under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act.

In 2016, the Andheri resident was arrested for allegedly sending obscene photos and lewd messages to a woman who had pitched him a business proposal. He was later released on bail.