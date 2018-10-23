India on Tuesday summoned a Pakistan High Commission envoy to lodge a protest against the “cross-border infiltration attempt” in Jammu and Kashmir that led to Indian security force casualties, The Hindu reported. The Ministry of External Affairs issued a demarche notice expressing concern over the “continued infiltration attempts from Pakistan”.

On October 21, two suspected militants and three Indian security force personnel were killed in a gunfight that followed an infiltration attempt from the Pakistani side in the Sunderbani sector, PTI quoted the Indian Army as saying.

The ministry said the incident indicated Islamabad’s complicity in aiding and abetting terrorism in the region. “It was informed that two Pakistan armed intruders have been killed [by] the Indian security forces during the ensuing firefight and that the Government of Pakistan take custody of the dead bodies of its nationals,” the ministry said.

“Despite repeated calls for restraint and adherence to the ceasefire understanding of 2003 for maintaining peace and tranquillity, Pakistan forces have carried out 1,591 incidents of unprovoked ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and International Border in 2018 so far,” the ministry said.

The demarche notice came a day after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said he strongly condemned the “new cycle of killings of innocent Kashmiris by Indian security forces”. He was referring to the deaths of seven civilians in an explosion at an encounter site in Kulgam in Jammu and Kashmir on October 21.