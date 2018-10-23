A Singaporean paraglider’s body was found in the Dhauladhar mountains in Himachal Pradesh’s Palampur Valley on Tuesday, the Hindustan Times reported. He was identified as 53-year-old Kok Choonk Na.

“The Singaporean was registered as a free flyer and went missing after taking off from Bir-Billing on Monday,” said Baijnath Sub-Divisional Magistrate Vikas Shukla. He said Kok may have lost control because of strong winds and crash-landed on the other side of the mountains.

The paraglider was a former commando in the Singapore Army and had come to Himachal Pradesh to participate in the Paragliding World Cup being organised from October 27, The Tribune reported.

#HimachalPradesh: According to SDM Baijnath Vikas Shukla, "a paraglider from Singapore who was missing since yesterday was found dead today. His body has been sent for post mortem." pic.twitter.com/Z0D5HHYk6G — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2018

Meanwhile, rescuers will attempt to rescue a Spanish paraglider, who went missing on Sunday but was traced to a hill between Thamsar Pass and the Bara-Bhangal village the following day. An airborne rescue team sent food and water to 40-year-old Jos Lewis, who suffered a leg injury after crash landing. However, on Tuesday morning Lewis could not be located. A rescue team spotted him in Bandla hills in the evening.