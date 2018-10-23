Himachal Pradesh: Singaporean paraglider found dead in Dhauladhar mountains
Kok Choonk Na, a former Army commando, was in the state to participate in the Paragliding World Cup that is scheduled to begin on October 27.
A Singaporean paraglider’s body was found in the Dhauladhar mountains in Himachal Pradesh’s Palampur Valley on Tuesday, the Hindustan Times reported. He was identified as 53-year-old Kok Choonk Na.
“The Singaporean was registered as a free flyer and went missing after taking off from Bir-Billing on Monday,” said Baijnath Sub-Divisional Magistrate Vikas Shukla. He said Kok may have lost control because of strong winds and crash-landed on the other side of the mountains.
The paraglider was a former commando in the Singapore Army and had come to Himachal Pradesh to participate in the Paragliding World Cup being organised from October 27, The Tribune reported.
Meanwhile, rescuers will attempt to rescue a Spanish paraglider, who went missing on Sunday but was traced to a hill between Thamsar Pass and the Bara-Bhangal village the following day. An airborne rescue team sent food and water to 40-year-old Jos Lewis, who suffered a leg injury after crash landing. However, on Tuesday morning Lewis could not be located. A rescue team spotted him in Bandla hills in the evening.