The Sensex rose nearly 450 points early on Wednesday, a day after it had closed at a six-month low. The Nifty 50 also reclaimed its 10,250-level briefly. By 10 am, however, both indices had pared their gains – the Sensex was at 34,068.38, up 221.15 points since Tuesday, and Nifty 50 was up 63.80 points at 10,210.60.

The Sensex had lost over 1,315 points in the last four sessions. The recovery was on the back of a drop in global crude oil prices, which lifted stocks of oil marketing companies.

The rupee also recovered by 42 paise to 73.15 against the dollar as crude oil prices dropped sharply and the share markets opened with gains. The currency had closed at 73.57 on Tuesday, just one paisa lower since Monday.

Mahindra and Mahindra was the top gainer on the Sensex, followed by IndusInd Bank, HDFC, Bharti Airtel and Asian Paints. Wipro, Sun Pharma, Tata Consultancy Services, Bajaj Auto and Infosys led the losses on the index.

On the Nifty 50, Bajaj Finance, Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum, Hindalco Industries and Indian Oil Corporation were the top gainers. Bajaj Finserv, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Sun Pharma and Dr Reddy’s were the stocks that declined the most.