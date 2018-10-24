The Madhya Pradesh Police on Tuesday arrested 35 people after a violent clash broke out between devotees and police personnel in the state’s Jabalpur city, The Indian Express reported.

At least ten police officials and several other civilians were injured in the clashes that broke out because devotees attempted to violate a ban on idol immersion in the Narmada river, PTI reported.

Police officer Arjun Uike said the High Court’s ban on idol immersion in the river was imposed to reduce water pollution and that a small pond was constructed to serve as an alternative. The incident occurred after police stopped devotees from immersing a “Mannatwali Kaali Mata” idol in the river in Gwarighat area.

The police personnel resorted to firing tear gas shells and baton-charged the devotees after they pelted stones at the officials and burnt seven department-owned motorcycles and damaged five police vehicles. District Collector Chhavi Bharadwaj also participated in the crackdown on protestors, reports said.

The local administration imposed prohibitory orders to prevent any more incidents, Dainik Bhaskar reported. The report identified the accused as members of the Kali Mata Baita Committee.